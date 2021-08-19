Trio released in masked armed robbery probe

Three suspects have been released on bail after masked men allegedly brandished weapons and threatened staff during a robbery at a Spar shop in Chapel St Leonards.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the shop on Sea Road at 5.50pm on Tuesday, August 17.

The men had fled the scene with a quantity of cigarettes and cash from a till before officers arrived.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Three men, aged 38, 41, and 45, were arrested in the local area shortly after the incident.

They have now been released while investigations continue.

More patrols will be taking place in the local area, Lincolnshire Police said.

“We would like to thank the public for their support following this incident, and ask that any witnesses contact us on 101, quoting incident 297 of August 17,” they added in a statement.

DS Mike Wilding previously said: “We are yet to locate the stolen items and our investigations are ongoing.

“We believe the men were carrying weapons and made threats to staff in the shop. We are still trying to establish what these weapons were. No one was injured.

“We would ask people not to speculate on social media as proceedings are active.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 297 of August 17.