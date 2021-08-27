Police investigating arson at Lincoln flats
The cause is believed to be deliberate
Reports of a deliberate fire are being investigated by police after the communal area of a block of flats in Ermine East went up in flames.
Police and fire services were called to reports of a fire at a building in Laughton Way North in the Ermine East area of Lincoln at around 7.30pm on Thursday.
The incident saw fire damage to a lockup cupboard and its contents in a communal area of the building, as well as damage to the ceiling and stairwell caused by heat and smoke.
Breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras were used by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to extinguish the flames and ensure that nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate, and police are now calling for anyone with information to come forward.
If you have video footage or can help police with their investigation, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 422 of August 26
- Email [email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box
- Anonymously contacting Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111