Lincoln’s infection rate falls slightly as jabs open to 16 & 17-year-olds

Lincoln has dropped to number eight in the UK for coronavirus infection rates as the vaccination rollout reaches 16 and 17-year olds ahead of their return to school next month.

The most recent government data published on Sunday afternoon shows Lincoln to have an infection rate of 528.7 cases per 100,000 people, down 10% from Friday’s figures.

North East Lincolnshire is currently in tenth place with a rate of 481.9, while North Lincolnshire is much further down at 393.1 per 100,000.

Lincoln had spent over ten days at the top of the infection rates table in the UK, but several measures were brought in to combat the rising cases and they appear to be working.

A mobile COVID-19 testing van was set up at Speaker’s Corner, while High Street shops such as Primark were offering test kits at checkout.

In an attempt to encourage more young people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and to make the vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground more accessible, a free shuttle bus will run from Lincoln Central bus station hourly to drop people off at the centre for their jabs this week too between 10am and 3pm.

The government announced at the weekend that all 16 and 17-year-olds in England are to be offered a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Monday, August 23.

Walk-in centres across the country will offer vaccinations to 16 and 17-year-olds over the coming days and weeks, and you can find your nearest walk-in centre on the NHS website.

It is hoped that this will allow teenagers to build up immunity in time for their return to school in September, but under 16s who are eligible for the vaccine are being asked to wait for the NHS to contact them instead.