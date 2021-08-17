Mourners arrive for funeral of traveller mum and son at Lincoln Cathedral
Huge numbers have turned out to pay respects
Mourners have gathered at Lincoln Cathedral for the funeral of a much-loved member of the gypsy travelling community and her son on Tuesday morning.
The funeral is for Ryalla Duffy, 61, who died after a sudden illness on March 10, and her son Absolom, who died in a car crash on July 8.
Both were prominent members of the travelling community, with Ryalla being one of the founder members of the National Federation of Gypsy Liaison Groups.
Thousands were expected to arrive at Lincoln Cathedral to pay their respects to Ryalla and Absolom, as a large procession ran from Saxilby all the way to the cathedral on Tuesday morning.
Around 350 people were said to have attended the cathedral service, following a procession with horse-drawn carriages and several limousines.
Floral tributes were seen for the mother and son pair, as dozens of vehicles tailed behind a horse and carriage during the funeral cortège.
Dozens of local people and passers-by stopped to watch the procession and to pay their respects.
Long delays have been expected as a result of the procession and signage is in place warning road users of the potential traffic it could cause.
Pottergate in Lincoln will be closed from 7.30am to 4.30pm with local diversions in place, and the cathedral itself will be closed for visitors until at least the afternoon, as it will be the host venue for the funeral.
Traffic is also expected to build around the north of the city and on the A46 Lincoln Bypass, as the procession will head back towards Saxilby from around midday.