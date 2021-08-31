Transfer deadline day: Second Championship loan for Scunthorpe as Hackney signs
More loan business for the Iron
Scunthorpe United have announced the loan signing of teenage midfielder Hayden Hackney from Championship side Middlesbrough.
Hayden, 19, joined his local team Middlesbrough at academy level for the under-10s and has progressed through the age groups to make two senior appearances for the Championship club.
He will now join Scunthorpe United in League Two on a season-long loan deal to gain valuable first team experience, after impressing in Football League Trophy performances for Middlesbrough under-23s.
Hackney, who is capped at under-15 level for England, will wear the number 26 shirt for the Iron, and said he is “delighted” to be at the club.
Hayden told iFollow Iron: “The gaffer has told me what he wants and I also know (Iron coach) Tony McMahon from his time coaching at Boro and helped my decision to come here.
“I want to help the team as much as I can, play as many matches as possible, and hopefully get some wins. I want to chip in with some assists, goals and work hard for the team really.
“I’m a box-to-box midfielder who can do both sides of the game, defensively and creatively.
“I’ve been on the bench for Boro but I want to be playing and I can’t wait to get going.”
It is the Iron’s second midfield loan signing from the Championship on transfer deadline day, after Harry Wood joined earlier on Tuesday from Hull City until the end of the season.