Transfer deadline day: Edun leaves but Robson joins Lincoln City
Tayo Edun has left, but Jamie Robson is replacing him
Lincoln City have lost left back Tayo Edun to championship side Blackburn Rovers, but quickly replaced him with Scottish defender Jamie Robson.
Edun, 23, joined the Imps in January 2020 from Fulham and has played a key part in the side for most of his time at the LNER Stadium.
He has made 64 appearances for Lincoln, but now departs to move up a league as he joins Blackburn for an undisclosed fee, with the Imps retaining a future interest in the player.
As for his replacement Robson, also 23, he comes with a strong reputation up in Scotland where he has plied his trade at Dundee United for the last six years.
Transfer deadline day: Imps defender joins Stevenage on loan
Jamie has played 174 times for the Scottish Premiership side, and famously scored the winner against champions Rangers last season.
He joins the Imps on a long-term contract and is the club’s first signing of transfer deadline day, with up to two more expected before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday.
Jamie said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here, and I cannot wait to get started. The club has had fantastic success over the last few years, and I want to be a part of that and help move this club forward.
“I’ve heard so much about the fans and that’s a massive reason why I’ve joined the club. I’m really looking forward to the first home game and hope to build a good relationship with those supporters.”
Lincoln City director of football, Jez George, reserved plenty of praise for Tayo Edun on his departure from the club, calling him a “great example” of the Imps’ successful recruitment model.
He said: “Tayo has been a top player for Lincoln City over the past 18 months and this is a brilliant opportunity for him. It is also the right thing for Lincoln City to ensure that we continue to recruit, develop and sell talented young players to then reinvest in the squad to create greater value in the future.
“Tayo is a great example of the success that is possible through one strand of our recruitment model. He joined us on a permanent transfer having reached the end of his pathway at Fulham, developed over his time with us into a top player at our level and then attracted significant interest and multiple offers from the Championship.
“This is the right move for him, the right time for us to sell and an example of why talented young players want to join us. We always want them to achieve their ambitions with us, and if not then because of us. This is how we will continue to build, develop and grow the club, with the key part of this strategy being that we are always identifying and signing the next player with the potential to emulate, in this case, Tayo’s journey.”