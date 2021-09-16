16th century Lincolnshire inn transformed into B&B

A traditional inn from the 16th century has been completely transformed and will open as a B&B and cafe on Lincolnshire Day this year.

The Old King’s Head in Kirton near Boston dates back to the 1500s as a pub, inn and hotel before becoming a family home, and it will now return as a luxury B&B, cafe and community space.

Opening on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, the Grade II listed building will have a new lease of life after funding from Heritage Lincolnshire and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It will become a nine-bedroom bed and breakfast, as well as a cafe and community hub for the people of Kirton.

The Old King’s Head will offer fresh homemade meals and afternoon teas from its cafe, and a flexible space for meetings or events hire from the community room.

There will also be hour-long tours led by volunteers from Heritage Lincolnshire, providing visitors the chance to discover the history of both Kirton and the Old King’s Head.

Building work has been ongoing since February 2019, but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns put a halt to construction.

It has now been fully restored and transformed ahead of this new venture, offering both visitors and residents alike the opportunity to eat, sleep and relax while taking in a unique piece of Lincolnshire history.

Hannah Thompson, Business Manager for Heritage Lincolnshire, who has been supporting the project, said: “It is wonderful to be a part of such a beautiful restoration. The building has such a rich history and holds a lot of memories for the village of Kirton.

“We are thankful to the volunteers who have also worked so hard learning about Kirton so that they can engage visitors with brilliant tours of The Old King’s Head and surrounding historic village.

“We hope that residents of Kirton, as well as visitors, will enjoy the new café in the main building and use the community room as a space for leisure and recreational activities.

“The funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other organisations has meant that we were able to complete this restoration to the highest standard.

“From the wonderful building renovation and stable block conversion to heritage-inspired sage green windows and traditional themed décor in the rooms, we hope that visitors can appreciate the charm of The Old King’s Head as we have brought it back to life.”