Bitcoin machine, cash and tonnes of catalytic converters found in Long Sutton raid
Two people have been arrested
A man and a woman have been arrested after police discovered a huge haul of catalytic converters at a home in Long Sutton.
The pair, both 27 and from the Long Sutton area, were arrested on September 7 after a joint operation between Lincolnshire Police and the Environment Agency.
A search warrant at an address in Long Sutton saw officers find a large amount of cash, as well as a machine to produce Bitcoin, the digital currency.
The main discovery was a container which held several tonnes of catalytic convertors. They have been seized for examination and investigation.
After making these discoveries, police arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of acquiring or possessing criminal property, while the 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the following offences:
- Acquiring and/or using criminal property
- Knowingly causing or permitting a person to operate a regulated facility without authorisation of an environment permit
- Depositing controlled waste either in or on land without an environmental permit
- Keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution or harm
- Handling, controlling or transferring controlled waste without taking reasonable measure
Both have been released under investigation, and police say they are in the early stages of their enquiries.
Sergeant Gareth Phillips said: “This was a successful joint operation between ourselves and a number of our partner agencies, which has resulted in the seizure of a number of suspected stolen items as well as a large quantity of cash.
“We are still in the early stages of our investigation. We are working with the Environment Agency to see if any offences have taken place, and would urge anyone with any information to contact us on 101.”
Yvonne Daly, an operations manager for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire, said: “The storage of hazardous waste materials can harm the environment, blight communities and undermine the legitimate businesses that do follow the rules.
“Our role is to protect the environment for people and wildlife, so we won’t hesitate to take action against those who put it at risk. To businesses flouting the rules our message is clear: you won’t get away with it.”
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060.