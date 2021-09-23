“He would be so proud”: Family’s thanks for large turnout at Damian Buckle funeral
An emotional but lovely day for the family
The family of much-loved biker Damian Buckle, who died in a crash on the A46, have expressed their thanks for the large turnout at his funeral yesterday.
Damian, 36, tragically lost his life on the A46 near Dunholme, when his motorbike collided with a van at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13.
The father-of-two from Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passing was felt across the city of Lincoln.
His sister Lisa Mellor told The Lincolnite more than 70 people were at his funeral, and she thanked everyone for turning up.
She said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that came, we really appreciate all of the people who were there either to mourn or celebrate Damian’s life.
“Damian would have absolutely loved it and would be so proud of the turn out. It was so lovely to hear stories of how Damian helped so many people.”
Damian’s partner, Kim Knott, described him as “gentle giant“, long term strongman friend Dave Johnson described Damian as “one of the best“, and his sister Lisa said he’ll “forever be in their hearts“.
For Damian’s funeral on Wednesday, dozens of bikers joined in the procession to honour their fellow member of the community at his farewell ceremony.
And Lisa had a special thanks for Damian’s partner Kim Knott and Arnold J Funeral Directors for their role in making the funeral a poignant event and “doing everyone so proud”.