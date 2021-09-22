Biker community unites to mourn at Damian Buckle’s funeral

More than 50 bikers joined the funeral procession for rider Damian Buckle, who died in a crash on the A46 in August.

Damian, 36, lost his life after a crash with a van on the A46 near Dunholme at around 2.50pm on Friday, August 13. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him.

Father-of-two Damian, from Lincoln, was a much-loved member of the biker community, and news of his death prompted mass tributes for the former strongman.

One of his closest friends, Dave Johnson, described Damian as “one of the best” and someone who was “just a genuine good guy who would help anyone”, while his family said he will “forever be in their hearts“.

More than 50 people joined in with the funeral procession on Wednesday morning after a family plea to get as many bikers as possible to celebrate Damian’s life.

Dozens of motorbikes followed the hearse from Ruston Sports & Social Club to Lincoln Crematorium as part of the procession.

Damian, also known as Damo, was seen as a “gentle giant” by his partner Kim Knott, who penned an incredibly emotional tribute for the man she shared one-year-old Theo James with.

Kim said: “He was the happiest, most laid-back guy you could ever wish to meet, and would do anything for anyone who needed it. He helped a man he’d never met push his bike all the way to a garage once when he saw him with a puncture.

“When we met, he made me realise that there was more to me and my life than I was living, and changed me into the person I am today. He gave advice, talked to you. That was just the kind of person he was.”