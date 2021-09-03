Huge queues at Lincolnshire tips as booking system ends

Just days after the booking system at Lincolnshire tips came to an end, there has been a traffic frenzy at Lincoln and Spalding waste and recycling centres.

The booking system introduced during the coronavirus lockdown came to an end on Wednesday, September 1, and centres went back to pre-pandemic opening hours on Friday – but people across the county have since been facing long queues.

Booking is now no longer necessary, and it was hoped that this would make access to the tips easier for people, but on Friday morning there were huge queues waiting to get in the Lincoln site.

Traffic stretched back well over a quarter of a mile onto Great Northern Terrace, close to the railway crossing at the top of the road which links onto Canwick Road.

Lincolnshire County Council also reported large tailbacks at the tip in Spalding, again encouraging drivers to come back either later in the day or on another day entirely.

The queues at Spalding were affecting traffic on the highway, having a knock-on effect on congestion in the town itself as well as those trying to access the tip.

The booking system came under immense scrutiny from the public, after a report before the council in July found that it cost around £9,000 a month to operate, while 12-15% of people who booked had no-showed.

Mike Reed, head of waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re facing unprecedented levels of demand at recycling centres across the county following the removal of the booking system.

“We’re working hard to keep all our containers available to accept all waste types, but there may be times over the coming weekend when we might not be able to accept certain materials. We know it will be busy and there will be queues, so please bear with us.

“We would ask if you are considering a trip this weekend, please check our social media channels before setting off to see how things are running.”