Trial date set for Lincoln murder accused

A 22-year-old accused of murdering of popular Lincoln man Darren Munnelly is to stand trial early next year.

Declan Grant, of St Mary’s Street, Lincoln, was charged with murder after Darren, 46, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Sunday, 26 July.

Mr Munnelly was discovered after emergency services were called to a property in Carr Street close to Lincoln city centre. He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but later pronounced dead. His family and friends said an emotional farewell to Darren in a two-day celebration of his life last month.

Judge John Pini QC, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court, listed the case for a trial to start on January 17, 2022. The hearing is expected to take five days.

Mr Grant was not present at today’s hearing.

There was no application for bail and Mr Grant was further remanded in custody. He will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 17 for a case management hearing.