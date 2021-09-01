Lincoln City crowdfunding to increase stadium capacity

Plans to add a second tier to the Stacey West Stand at Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium have been drawn up, and the club launched a crowdfunding operation to help fund it.

The Red Imps Community Trust is working with the football club to help develop the Stacey West Stand, adding a second tier to the stand and increasing capacity at the LNER Stadium by around 1,500.

Finances will be raised through the Stacey West Investment Bond, which will go towards a new home for the club’s community work as well as the stand expansion.

The aim of the project is to raise up to £500,000 for the development, which is expected to cost over £2 million in total.

Investors can choose an interest rate of up to 3% and terms of up to ten years, with a minimum investment of £500.

Rob Bradley, elected supporter director of the Red Imps Community Trust, explained the project in more detail, saying: “The scheme will ensure the development is financed responsibly in a way that is attractive to investors, while strengthening our place in the community and continuing to honour the past.

“It will also ensure our club has the potential to increase matchday and non-matchday revenue thereby contributing to the future financial sustainability of the club we love.

“This is an exciting scheme for us all to be a part of in line with the ongoing ambition of Lincoln City Football Club and we urge you to support its success and consider its benefits as an investment opportunity.”

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: “I’d like to thank the Red Imps Community Trust for their leadership on this project, which is another key step in the development of the club.

“Expanding the Stacey West Stand will enable us to really push our educational and community offering through the Lincoln City Foundation, while also creating more opportunities for us on matchdays.”