Over £3k of jewellery and cash stolen from Lincoln guest house

The suspects caused a scuffle before taking the jewellery and cash

Police are investigating a burglary at a guest house in Lincoln after thousands of pounds of jewellery was stolen in a planned act of criminal activity.

The victims at the guest house on Derby Street reported that at around 8.50pm on Monday, August 30, a man and a woman knocked and rang the bell before forcing their way into the property.

A scuffle took place and the two suspects made off with around £3,000 of jewellery which the victim had displayed for sale, along with £400 cash.

Among the items stolen are multiple silver liquor labels, brooches, necklaces and rings, and the suspects left in the direction of Altham Terracce after the incident.

Police have now launched a full investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have seen something to come forward.

The male suspect has been described as black, approximately 6ft 2 inches tall with black glasses, black joggers, a black jacket and black and white trainers.

The woman is described also as black, 5ft 2 inches tall with a medium build, wearing all black with a black face covering.

Detective Constable Andy Bates, said: “This was clearly a planned burglary with the suspects wearing gloves and making demands as soon as they entered the property.

“It is a distressing incident for the people targeted, and we are supporting them as we make our enquiries. Our investigations are taking us down several different avenues, and now we would like help from anyone who has any information about the burglary.”

To contact officers, either call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 421 of August 30.