Lincolnshire Police clamps down on speeding during road safety week

Targeted police enforcement will take place across Lincolnshire to tackle speeding and the other Fatal Four offences — using a mobile phone, not wearing seatbelts, and driving under the influence of drink and drugs — during road safety week.

The national road safety campaign is focused on reducing deaths and serious injury, and this also remains a year-round priority for Lincolnshire Police.

Alongside this, officers and partner agencies are pledging their support for Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death).

The enforcement action will help educate motorists. Too many people are killed and seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s Roads, according to police who said speeding is one of the contributing factors.

Operation Snap, which was launched this year, urges people to send video footage of suspected offences via an online portal, including speeding. Police recently released a video showing the ‘most dodgy irresponsible driving’ in the county.

Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins for Specialist Operations said: “Speeding, which is part of the Fatal 4, is one of the major contributing factors when it comes to road traffic collisions.

“It is for this reason that we’ve chosen to focus our efforts into educating motorists on the dangers of using excessive speed during the national road safety campaign to support Project EDWARD.

“Drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash and their higher speed means that the crash will cause more severe injuries, not only to themselves but to other road users as well.

“This enforcement activity is not about generating income. It’s about educating motorists and ultimately, saving lives and reducing the number of those of killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Police, said: “I am committed to making the county’s roads safer through investment in policing, education and training and will continue working with partners to make our roads safer for all.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: “Tackling speeding is an important priority for Lincolnshire residents. We ask that drivers and riders alike consider their speed to not only protect themselves but also other road users from serious harm or injury.”