LIVES first responder charity launches new critical care car service on Lincolnshire coast

LIVES, the emergency first response charity, has expanded its reach across Lincolnshire by launching a new critical care car service covering the county’s coastal towns and villages.

LIVES offer a life-saving first response service with volunteer professionals helping patients who need urgent medical assistance. The charity was The Lincolnite’s charity of the month for August — read more about what they do here.

The new vehicle, a distinctive Volvo XC90 painted in the charity’s yellow colours, will use the callsign Medic 50 when out on journeys to deal with critically ill patients.

It will be based on the east coast of Lincolnshire for up to four nights a week, manned by a team of highly qualified doctors, nurses and paramedics and providing care for people in surrounding areas such as Skegness, Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe.

The car is equipped with life-saving medical equipment and advanced medicines to help treat major trauma or cardiac arrest patients involved in incidents such as a crash or serious assault.

On board will be a ventilator, automatic chest compression machines, infusion pumps, beat-to-beat blood pressure monitors and specialist freeze dried blood products, all designed to help save the lives of people who desperately need medical attention.

Much like the whole charity, LIVES’ critical care car will be a volunteer-led service, and so is heavily reliant on donations to keep it going. To donate to LIVES, visit the charity’s website.

Nikki Cooke, CEO at LIVES, said: “Critical injury can strike at any minute, in any location, without any warning. When you’re a long way from hospital, it’s the life-saving treatments that our medics can provide before and during a patient’s journey to hospital that can make a real difference to their outcome.

“All of the medics on board our Critical Care Car are volunteers. They give their time to ensure that they’re able to get to those patients who need them, delivering vital care as quickly as possible.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide this life-saving service to residents and visitors along the Lincolnshire coast.”