Man jailed over cannabis farm in Lincoln village

He also admitted common assault to his sister

A cannabis farm was uncovered when police visited a farm to speak to the owner about an unconnected matter, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Friday.

Officers went to Lodge Farm at North Scarle after receiving a complaint that Kevin Haigh had assaulted his sister last month (August).

Tom Welshman, prosecuting, said that when officers arrived at the premises, they discovered 108 cannabis plants growing in three separate rooms.

Mr Welshman said: “If the cannabis had been sold in one gramme deals it could potentially have raised £90,000. The officers also found that the electricity supply had been bypassed.”

Later police went to the home of Haigh’s partner where they found a stolen shotgun in a bin. The weapon, which had been disassembled, had Haigh’s fingerprints on it.

Haigh, 58, of Eagle Road, North Scarle, admitted producing cannabis and unlawfully abstracting electricity.

He also admitted common assault to his sister Jennifer Howitt; criminal damage to a fridge at her home; possession of a shotgun without a certificate and handling a stolen shotgun.

Haigh was jailed for two years and was given a three year restraining order banning him from contacting his sister and from going within 100 metres of her home.

Judge John Pini QC told him: “You got yourself involved in some quite serious offending. This was a significant cannabis grow.”

David Eager, in mitigation, said that although Haigh was in trouble as a youngster he had no convictions for 30 years.

“This is a huge fall from grace for this man. He has in the past worked with the probation service as an unpaid work supervisor. He has let himself down and is thoroughly ashamed.”