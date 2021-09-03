Spalding tip closed after bin fire

After long queues outside Spalding tip, it has now been closed due to a fire in a residual waste bin.

Large tailbacks formed outside the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Spalding on the first full day of the booking system for tips was scrapped in Lincolnshire, but the site has now closed fully.

This is due to a fire in the residual waste bin, the cause of which is still unknown.

Fire crews are in attendance to try and deal with the flames, and the tip has been closed until further notice.

Lincolnshire County Council said: “We will try and open the site as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”

It is not the first issue at Lincolnshire tips on Friday, as congestion of up to a 1/4 mile built up at Great Northern Terrace in Lincoln, with cars queuing to get to the Lincoln site.

The previous booking system, which was introduced during coronavirus lockdown, was brought to an end by the council on Wednesday, September 1, meaning you now no longer need to book to go to the tip.