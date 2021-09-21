Man pleads guilty to police officer and woman assault in Welton
Another charged man is yet to enter a plea
A 32-year-old man from Dunholme near Lincoln has pleaded guilty to three offences after a male police officer and a woman were assaulted in Welton over the weekend.
The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday, September 17 when police were called to the Black Bull pub in Welton to deal with a drunken man who had allegedly assaulted a woman, leaving her with facial injuries.
The suspect and another man left the pub and were disorderly at the Welton Social Club shortly afterwards, according to police.
When officers arrived, a policeman was assaulted and suffered serious head injuries, of which he has now recovered from and been released from hospital.
Daniel Plackett, 32, of Scothern Lane, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker and resisting arrest during a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday.
Steven Rogets, 24, also of Scothern Lane in Dunholme, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm in relation to the same incident, but is yet to enter a plea in court.
Both will be remanded in custody until they attend Lincoln Crown Court at some point in October.