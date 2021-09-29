Meet the Red Arrows superfan: Tattoos, countless visits and quirky car livery

The gauntlet has been set for the world’s biggest Red Arrows fan by a 56-year-old woman who has tattoos, car decorations and framed pictures galore to mark her memorabilia collection.

Becky Dillon-Ward, 56, lives in Sheffield and has been following the Red Arrows for as long as she can remember. She even has the tattoos and home decor to prove it.

Becky has multiple RAF and Red Arrows tattoos on her body, and her bedroom wall is covered with Reds memorabilia, from framed pictures to posters and clocks.

She took her fandom to the next level recently by decorating her car with Red Arrows, though it still does not travel as fast as the famous display team.

Her Ford Ka has tributes to the Royal Air Force aerobatics team across the bodywork of the vehicle, something which will definitely make you do a second glance when driving by.

Discussing her deep rooted love for the Reds, Becky told The Lincolnite: “I live for the Reds, my love for them is a bit crazy in fact!

“I’ve always liked aviation from a young age and I’ve lost count how many times I have been to see them.”

Despite living in Sheffield, Becky makes the visit at least once a week to Lincolnshire to see the aircrafts, and has met plenty of the pilots.

When asked about her favourite manoeuvre, Becky said it was the tornado, which sees seven jets fly towards the crowds while two more barrel roll around the smoke trails left behind.

She added: “I’ve met them on quite a few occasions and I recently did a skydive for them at Scampton.

“When I watch them I just feel so proud, I think they are a great asset to our country.

“In case any of the pilots do end up reading this, just keep up the good work! Everyone in Britain is so proud of you.”

The Red Arrows have completed their summer schedule this year, and will be starting winter training in October, as plans are in motion to move them from RAF Scampton to RAF Waddington once the former is closed by the end of 2022.