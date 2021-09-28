Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burgh le Marsh crash
The crash involved three vehicles
A motorcyclist in his 30s is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh.
The incident happened on the junction near Henrys Bar and restaurant on Saturday, September 25 at around 7.30pm.
It involved a motorcycle, a Nissan Juke and a Ford Focus, with only the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffering injuries.
He is currently being treated in hospital for serious injuries and police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
If you can assist with enquiries, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 443 of September 25.