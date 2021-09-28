New modern homes on historic Lincoln Michaelgate to be given go-ahead

Plans to build new “modern” homes on land next to Lincoln’s iconic Strelizia home on Michaelgate will be approved next week.

City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee will be asked to give permission to John O’Donohue and Tom Gumbrell’s plans to build “unique, bespoke dwellings” on land to the rear of 10 Steep Hill on Wednesday.

The site currently includes two derelict, single-storey, brick garages which will be demolished as part of the build, while the rest of the site has been used by residents for parking.

Recommending approval, officers said: “The development of the two houses will change the appearance of this part of the City but the designs have been developed in such a way that it is considered that the change that would result would not be harmful to the area, to the heritage assets in the area and would not be unacceptable to the amenity of the neighbouring residents.”

The developers have described an initial building to the west of the site as “contemporary but using recognisable material” while another to the East will be “a more traditional form building intended to be viewed as a discrete subservient outbuilding building linked to 10 Steep Hill”.

Nearly 30 neighbours have commented on the plans, with objectors raising concerns over the appearance of the building and its impact on the historic area of Lincoln.

One said it was an “ugly square block”, while another said it would “blight the visual effect of what is one of the most attractive conservation areas in our City”.

However, the owner of the nearby Strelitzia – another modern building with a design unique to the area – David Lewis has supported the plans saying they will enhance the area.”

Those in support of the plans note the building is often used for anti-social behaviour.

One nearby resident said the garages on the site had “been an eyesore” for more than 30 years and that a new residence would “only enhance the area”

“Architecture representing centuries can be seen on Steep Hill and Michaelgate which makes the area attractive and fascinating to residents and visitors alike. It is good to see that the 21st century is also being represented,” they said.