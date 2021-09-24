Poundland opening ‘flagship’ store at former M&S in Boston

The site has been empty for more than two years

Boston will soon be the home of a new flagship Poundland store when it opens in the market place this October.

The discount retailer will be moving into the former Marks & Spencer site at Boston Market Place, which closed in April 2019 after being a staple in the area for decades.

Poundland has set an opening date of Saturday, October 9 following a large internal renovation, and big things have been promised for the store.

It will host a chilled and frozen food section, as well as popular clothing brand PEP&CO inside the 13,000 square feet facility.

A total of 21 members of staff will be employed, starting with those who work in the existing smaller Poundland store at Pescod Square, which will be closing to make way for the larger shop. The nearby PEP&CO store will stay open as usual.

It is the latest investment made by Poundland in Lincolnshire, following the opening of new stores in Spalding, Stamford and Ingoldmells over the past 18 months.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke, said: “The new Boston store will show off Poundland at its best and we can’t wait to open our doors in one of the town’s most iconic buildings. Our investment will give the building a new lease of life and create valuable jobs for Boston.

“Our existing customers in Boston are going to love the extended ranges on offer and new customers will discover our amazing value and quality, right in the heart of town.”