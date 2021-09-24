Norton Disney animal rendering plant withdrawn for more surveys

There have been 3,250 cases of coronavirus confirmed so far this week in Greater Lincolnshire, as booster jabs expand across the county.

Government figures on Friday showed 415 new cases in Lincolnshire, 106 in North East Lincolnshire and 176 in North Lincolnshire. The total weekly figure so far is 3.5% higher than last week’s 3,141.

One further death of a Greater Lincolnshire residents was confirmed in the government figures, leaving the weekly total at 16, three fewer than the 19 for last week.

NHS data, meanwhile, confirmed four further deaths across both Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire hospitals. The weekly total of 14 is two more than last week’s 12.

Nationally, the rolling cases total increased by 35,623 to 7,601,487, while deaths rose by 180 to 135,983.

Lincolnshire’s health bosses have said they are encouraged that people continue to come forward for vaccinations, despite a slowing in numbers.

Between September 2 and September 23, the proportion of people double-jabbed in Lincolnshire has only increased by 2% according to the latest data – from 82% to 84%.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the national average is 82%. The ideal figure would be somewhere between 90-95%.

Rebecca Neno, Director of COVID and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’re pleased with the response from the Lincolnshire public to the COVID vaccination programme to-date

“Of course we would like everyone to get vaccinated and we continue to offer the vaccination via our sites across the country, walk-ins, and pop-up events, to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“There has been a slowdown in take-up generally as we moved down through the cohorts/ages, but we are encouraged that people of all ages continue to come forward.”

She said initial targets had been achieved, but that it was important that people return for their second jab.

It comes as booster jabs for the most vulnerable are launched across Lincolnshire, launching first in Grantham on Wednesday and then in Boston and Lincoln on Friday.

“This really is another major milestone for us in Lincolnshire, and something we have been working extremely hard to prepare for in recent weeks and months.

“It is great to know we’re in a position to move forward at pace and administer booster vaccinations to everyone who’s eligible,” said Rebecca.

Meanwhile, health bosses are preparing to begin vaccinating healthy 12-15-year-olds from next week, with the hope to complete it by October half-term.

Government health experts earlier this week said children aged 12-17 were among the highest transmission group for coronavirus and will “inevitably” get it.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, explained: “Like the rest of the country, we have seen a rise in cases among school-aged children, but this was expected with the return of schools.

“On a more positive note, case numbers remain much lower among older age groups. I’d like to reassure parents that the risk to children’s health from COVID is low.

“However, families should be vigilant and not send their child to school if they have symptoms, but should instead get them to self-isolate and arrange a PCR test.”

Nationally, England’s R Number has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.0, compared to between 0.9 and 1.1 last week.

The R number indicates the average number of people each COVID-positive person goes on to infect.

The latest ONS data has estimated that around one in 90 people in private households in England had COVID in the week ending 18 September, down from one in 80 the previous week.

It’s estimated that just over 820,000 people in the UK would have tested positive for coronavirus in that week.

According to the ONS data, school-age children saw the highest rates, the most being those of secondary school-age (years 7 to 11) – 2.8% of people in this group were estimated to test positive.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, September 24

111,069 cases (up 697)

72,821 in Lincolnshire (up 415)

17,727 in North Lincolnshire (up 176)

20,521 in North East Lincolnshire (up 106)

2,332 deaths (up one)

1,708 from Lincolnshire (up one)

316 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

308 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,404 hospital deaths (up four)

861 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

498 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.