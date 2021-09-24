Norton Disney animal rendering plant withdrawn for more surveys
Council and locals still have objections
Campaigners fighting a controversial animal rendering plant in Norton Disney are celebrating after the proposals were withdrawn by the applicants.
Lincoln Proteins Ltd resubmitted their planning application for the facility at Villa Farm on Folly Lane, in May. It was previously refused in February 2020 by Lincolnshire County Council amid concerns over heritage and location.
But now the company has withdrawn the plans in order to carry out further surveys.
Alan Asker, operations manager, said: “We’ve taken the decision to withdraw because we realised there were still some surveys that need to be refreshed.
“We felt it was better to withdraw the plans than waste the council’s time.”
He said once the surveys were done the company would take a decision whether to resubmit them or not.
The new proposals included changes to tackle planning issues previously raised, including a reduced height for the factory’s flue (chimney).
The controversial plans had seen objections from more than 1,100 local people along with North Kesteven District Council
Objectors said there was no need for the development and feared the facility would “overshadow” the Lancaster Bomber gateway sculpture being built off the A46.
Richard Parker is Secretary of the Norton Disney History and Archaeology Group, which has campaigned to save ancient artefacts on the site – including Iron Age treasures and a Roman Villa.
He said: “Clearly we’re absolutely ecstatic that the threat to the very significant Iron Age and Roman archaeology has been removed.”
He said the site was now better protected as a consequence of previous planning decisions, adding he felt the plans had “backfired” on Lincoln Proteins.
However, he added: “We appreciate this might not be the end of the battle. We’re going to carry on researching and documenting the archeology that’s up there.”