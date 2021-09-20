Skegness Roman Bank road works to restart after summer shutdown

Major improvement works on one of Skegness’ busiest roads are due to continue next week after halting construction and reopening the road for the summer.

It has been over a year since work began on Roman Bank in Skegness, as Lincolnshire County Council set out to completely resurface the carriageway and footpaths.

A 24/7 road closure was put in place on the 550m stretch of road, but it temporarily reopened for Christmas to allow for easier access through the town during the holiday season.

Work restarted in the new year but was again paused in April and reopened to the public during the summer months in line with lockdown restrictions easing.

The site shutdown over summer is now coming to an end, and the road will once again be closed for work to restart on Monday, September 27.

The official diversion route will again be via the A52 / C541 / A158 at the Gunby dual carriageway, and vice versa.

The entire scheme is expected to be finished in Spring 2022, and it is hoped that the improvements will help keep the coastal town’s road network running smoothly.

County Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Now that summer’s come to an end and schools are back in session, Breheny will be setting back up on Roman Bank this week, ahead closing the road and re-starting work here on Monday, September 27.

“From that date, we’ll be excavating the carriageway between Muirfield Drive and Brancaster Drive ahead of Cadent Gas returning in October to finish their gas main diversion.

“We’ll then be focussing our efforts on completely rebuilding the carriageway from just south of Brancaster Drive to just north of the junction with Elmhirst Avenue, along with the footways just south of Muirfield Drive to the junction with North Shore Road.”