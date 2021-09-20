Sneak peek inside new JoJo Maman Bébé store in Lincoln

JoJo Maman Bébé will open its doors in Lincoln this weekend, becoming the latest business to find a home at the Cornhill Quarter.

The UK’s leading parent, baby and gifting specialist will open in the city on Saturday, September 25, and there will be a few promotional offers to enjoy during the opening weekend.

The children’s boutique clothing store can be found between Trent Galleries and Seasalt on Sincil Street, and has been in the works for a number of months now.

The first 100 customers to make a purchase at JoJo Maman Bébé will be given a goody bag worth over £30, and it will be up to 10% off all products for the first couple of days.

There will also be a scooter wall for children to try out the range of products, a baby carrier testing area and even a gift-wrapping service in-store too.

JoJo Maman Bébé offers maternity VIP appointments for expectant mothers and has trained advisors to help offer guidance where needed.

Laura Tenison MBE, Founder of JoJo, said: “We are so excited to finally be opening a JoJo store in Lincoln. All our stores are beautiful, experiential and offer our customers a warm welcome at this exciting new stage of their lives.

“It’s been a turbulent year for local high streets, but JoJo stores continue to be an essential part of the local community and the 4th emergency for new parents!”