Lincoln Castle and Crown Court evacuated in bomb scare

On the day 12-15 year olds have started receiving the COVID vaccine, 599 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire.

Government figures on Monday showed 385 new cases in Lincolnshire, 83 in North East Lincolnshire and 131 in North Lincolnshire.

No further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents were confirmed in the government figures, however, NHS data reported three fatalities with two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

Almost three million children aged 12-15 are now eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with jabs starting in hundreds of schools across the country on Monday.

Like the flu and HPV vaccines, COVID-19 jabs will be delivered by local School Age Immunisation Services (SAIS) and consent letters will be sent out to parents and guardians.

Families do not need to contact the NHS to arrange their child’s vaccine, schools and providers will be in touch.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS COVID-19 Vaccination programme, said: “Alongside one of our busiest summers, NHS staff have been working closely with schools to ensure they are ready to deliver the vaccine to children aged 12-15 who are now eligible.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and I would urge families to work closely with their schools based vaccination team to get their loved ones vaccinated when they are invited to protect themselves and their families ahead of the winter period.”

More than 77 million vaccinations have been delivered since the start of the vaccination programme in December 2020.

The NHS alsoo today started taking online and phone bookings from people invited for a booster jab.

People who are more vulnerable to the virus are being invited to top up their protection ahead of winter as long as there has been six months or more since receiving their second jab.

Texts and letters are going out to around 1.5 million people this week.

Those eligible include everyone aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.

People can book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/covid- vaccination or by calling 119.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, September 20

108,418 cases (up 599)

71,150 in Lincolnshire (up 385)

17,074 in North Lincolnshire (up 131)

20,194 in North East Lincolnshire (up 83)

2,316 deaths (no change)

1,695 from Lincolnshire (no change)

316 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

305 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,393 hospital deaths (up three)

853 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

495 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.