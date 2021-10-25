Boston woman denied bail as she awaits murder sentencing

A woman who denies the murder of her former partner at a property in Boston has been refused bail by a Crown Court judge.

Charlie Stevenson, now 21, of Portland Street, Boston, was arrested on July 14 and charged with the murder of Christopher Higgs, also 21.

Her trial is due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on January 4 next year. It is expected to last seven days.

Judge John Pini QC today (Monday) refused an application to grant Stevenson conditional bail during a hearing Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Higgs, from Spalding, was found with a serious stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, July 14, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Portland Street, Boston.

Stevenson, who is remanded in custody and was not present during the bail hearing, has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at hearing in August.