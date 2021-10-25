Lincoln Italian Bar Unico branches out in Horncastle

The owner of an authentic Italian coffee bar in Lincoln is expanding his business further with a second site in Horncastle this week.

Former Italian footballer Giovanni Carchedi set up Bar Unico on St Benedict’s Square with his mum Diana eight years ago. He then invested in a gelato cart for weddings and events this summer.

Bar Unico will open its second site in the historic building formerly occupied by the former School House Coffee Bar on Church Lane in Horncastle on Tuesday, October 26. The new coffee bar has created six new jobs.

The business is well known for homemade pizza al taglio, fresh pastries, aperitivi, focaccias and cakes, as well as Italian gelato.

In addition to serving the same authentic Italian menu as the Lincoln site, the new coffee bar will also offer a wide range of daily specials, hot and cold drinks, and alcohol.

The new coffee bar will initially be open Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 4pm. Gio is also planning on opening it as a restaurant in the evenings for speciality nights and private events.

Gio said: “Opening a second Bar Unico has always been a dream of mine and I’m delighted that after months of hard work we’re finally ready to welcome new and existing Bar Unico customers alike to our stunning new premises in Horncastle.

“We’ve invested a lot in refurbishing the building, which dates back to 1778, into a stylish and welcoming coffee bar aimed at people of all ages. The aim is to recreate the family-friendly, inclusive atmosphere of the Lincoln bar where we have built up a loyal and diverse customer base.

“I am privileged to say that a lot of our customers are now friends of mine and I am extremely grateful for their support over the years through good times and bad. I hope to see many of them at the new premises in Horncastle and I look forward to introducing lots of new customers to the Bar Unico brand.”