Boyes sets opening date for new Lincoln shop
Welcome back Boyes!
Family-owned discount store Boyes will open at the St Marks Shopping Centre in Lincoln this Friday.
Boyes will open next to The Entertainer in the unit formerly occupied by Mothercare at 9am on October 15.
Back in March 2019, the discount store did not know about Lincolnshire Co-op’s plans to demolish and replace its retail building at the City Square Centre, until approached by the The Lincolnite.
Shelves started to empty and there were fears over the future of the popular store as it began to wind down in January 2021, before closing the following month.
Boyes said: “We look forward to welcoming customers new and old.”