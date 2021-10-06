Restored 18th century Lincoln home on market for over £1m
The property was built in 1746!
A beautifully restored and extended home in Lincoln, originally built in the 1700s, has gone on the market for £1.4 million.
The staggering six bedroom property on Main Street in Burton-by-Lincoln was formerly part of the Monson Estate and was built in 1746.
The Grade II listed house has been restored and extended by the current owner over a number of years, and has now been listed by Brown&Co and JHWalter for £1.4 million. See the full listing here.
Standing on a 0.68 acre plot of land and spanning 4,390 sq ft, the house has a vintage feel to it with a beautiful orangery, as well as a modern touch with a home cinema room.
It is set over three storeys, has five bathrooms, expansive garden space and is located in one of the most desirable places in Lincolnshire.
Lets take a look inside: