October 6, 2021 10.40 am

Restored 18th century Lincoln home on market for over £1m

The property was built in 1746!
The £1.4m home is in Burton, just a couple of miles north of Lincoln. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

A beautifully restored and extended home in Lincoln, originally built in the 1700s, has gone on the market for £1.4 million.

The staggering six bedroom property on Main Street in Burton-by-Lincoln was formerly part of the Monson Estate and was built in 1746.

The Grade II listed house has been restored and extended by the current owner over a number of years, and has now been listed by Brown&Co and JHWalter for £1.4 million. See the full listing here.

A truly vintage feel to the 18th century home. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

Standing on a 0.68 acre plot of land and spanning 4,390 sq ft, the house has a vintage feel to it with a beautiful orangery, as well as a modern touch with a home cinema room.

It is set over three storeys, has five bathrooms, expansive garden space and is located in one of the most desirable places in Lincolnshire.

Lets take a look inside:

A gorgeous place to sit and take in the view. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

The kitchen has been renovated and restored by the current owner. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

One of the six bedrooms the property has to offer. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

A perfect blend of traditional and modern. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

The home has five bathrooms in it, including three en-suites. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

Classic decor in the entrance hall. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

The loft bedroom in the three-story home. | Photo: Brown&Co JHWalter

