Damaged sewer pipe opens large sinkhole in Market Rasen
Disruption expected until the end of the week
A large sinkhole has emerged in Market Rasen as a result of a damaged sewer pipe which will affect traffic for the rest of the week.
The sinkhole can be found at the side of Gainsborough Road on the A631 in Market Rasen, and Anglian Water have been on site repairing the issue for around a week.
It is around eight square feet, according to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, and Anglian Water are currently working to fix a damaged sewer pipe inside the hole.
A sinkhole measuring around eight square feet has appeared in Market Rasen.
It's by the side of the A631 Gainsborough Road and workmen are reinforcing the area. It's been caused by a damaged sewer pipe.
— BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) October 27, 2021
To manage traffic, temporary lights have been installed on the road and it is hoped that the works will be complete by the weekend.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “Our teams have been working on Gainsborough Road in Market Rasen since last week following an issue with the sewer pipe in the road. The team are currently repairing the pipe and are hoping to have this repaired by the weekend.
“Traffic lights are in place on the road and following the repair and the reinstatement of the road surface we hope to have the road cleared by the beginning of next week.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency repair.”
Elsewhere in Market Rasen, King Street is closed due to a delay in overnight works on a water main for a nearby flat, which was allegedly not reported to local authorities for work beyond Tuesday night.
This has affected bus routes and HGV deliveries, which had to turn around upon realising the narrow road was abruptly closed on Wednesday.
Cllr Stephen Bunney, Liberal Democrat member for Lincolnshire County Council as well as West Lindsey District Council and Market Rasen Town Council, said that no notification was given out for the road closure and it has caused severe disruption to traffic in the area.
Responding to this, an Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We have been doing some planned work on a new connection in King Street, Market Rasen. This work will be completed later today (Wednesday) and the road will be reopened this evening.”