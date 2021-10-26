Flood defence works at Sincil Dyke taking shape in Lincoln

Lincoln’s Foss Bank flood defence work is continuing to make progress, as flood barriers are put up along the river to further protect the city.

The installation of steel piles has now reached the Sincil Dyke area, in order to reinforce existing flood defences and maintain protection standards for years to come.

The £6 million Lincoln Defences Project began in June 2019, as part of a wider scheme to maintain the existing standard of flood-risk protection for around 4,000 homes and businesses in Lincoln.

The areas targeted for additional defences so far have been Stamp End, Dixon Street and Spa Road, as well as the ongoing works at Sincil Dyke next to the LNER Stadium.

Once complete, it is anticipated that around two kilometres of defensive walls along the River Witham would have been repaired, and there will be new and improved access to 51 kilometres of waterway for fish and eels.

Morgan Wray, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Lincoln’s network of defensive walls and sluices work well to reduce the risk of flooding to around 4,000 properties.

“Naturally, despite regular maintenance, they do need to be repaired, improved and updated from time to time.

“This investment will ensure they continue to offer the same reliable standard of protection for years to come, while – at the same time – introducing measures that will enhance the environment for wildlife.”