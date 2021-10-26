Latest infection rates suggest slow Greater Lincolnshire rise

COVID-19 infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire continue to rise week on week, however, the latest figures suggest the region is slowing down compared to other areas.

As of Monday night’s government figures, the area has an average infection rate of 507.7 per 100,000 population, above the England average of 488.5. However, four of the nine district and unitary councils covering the area have shown an overall decrease in the latest seven-day figures.

West Lindsey District Council, for instance, has seen its rate fall from 743.4 to 698.6 and its position in the national rankings drop from fifth highest to 45th. North and South Kesteven District Councils are the only other two to currently sit within the 100 highest infection rates nationally.

In fact, just two councils have moved up the table with the majority seeing lower rates when compared to elsewhere in the country. North Kesteven moved from 126th highest to 49th, with its infection rate leaping from 492.6 to 694, while Lincoln has again started climbing from 266th to 254th with a rate increase from 362.8 to 423.8.

The majority of districts currently sit between 200th and 300th highest, suggesting their rate is either decreasing, or increasing at a slower pace than the majority of the 380 councils recorded in the government figures.

There were 5,405 cases of coronavirus last week in Greater Lincolnshire, just down on the 5,589 (about -3.29%) cases the previous week – despite a record breaking day last Wednesday with 965 cases.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

563 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 428 in Lincolnshire, 64 in North East Lincolnshire and 71 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths were recorded in the government figures

However, five further deaths were recorded in Greater Lincolnshire Hospitals since Friday with all of them at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, October 25 133,831 cases (up 563) 89,073 in Lincolnshire (up 428)

21,858 in North Lincolnshire (up 71)

22,900 in North East Lincolnshire (up 64) 2,390 deaths (no change) 1,746 from Lincolnshire (no change)

328 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

316 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,439 hospital deaths (up five) 885 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up five)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.