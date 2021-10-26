Lincolnshire woman cleared of sexual assault after delays prompt prosecution to drop case
CPS spoke to the complainant about court delays and decided to drop the case
A Lincolnshire woman has been cleared of sexually assaulting a man after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against her.
Cheryl Howarth, 45, of Timms Drove, Low Grounds, near Swineshead, had denied a single charge of sexual assault on a male aged over 16-years-old. The offence was alleged to have occured on August 30, 2019.
Howarth appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday where her case was listed as a ‘backer’ trial. However her trial could not be heard due to other court work.
Andrew Fitch-Holland, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service had decided to drop the case and offer no evidence on the charge after speaking to the complainant about the further delay.
Recorder Simon King directed a not guilty verdict to be entered against Howarth and told her she was free to leave court.