Man charged with arson after Gainsborough gas explosion
He is due in court on Monday
A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson with recklessness and common assault after a gas explosion in Gainsborough on Friday.
Simion Edwards, 27, of Waterworks Street in Gainsborough, was charged by police on Monday morning after a gas explosion at a property on the street at 4.45pm on Friday, October 15.
Edwards was charged on suspicion of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday. He was also charged with common assault.
The property belonged to Leap Housing Charity, an organisation which helps people in need with short-term housing solutions.
Nobody was injured in the incident and no neighbouring properties were affected, with further investigations indicating the explosion was caused by a gas canister.
Lincolnshire Police had originally stated that he was charged with arson with intent to endanger life, but have since amended the error.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We can also confirm that only Simion Edwards as detailed above has been arrested and charged in connection with this offence. We apologise for any confusion.”