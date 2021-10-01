Lincoln
October 1, 2021 2.34 pm

School child released from hospital after being hit by car in Lincoln

No arrests have been made
Sir Robert Pattinson Academy on Moor Lane in North Hykeham.

Police have not made any arrests after a school child was hospitalised when he was hit by a car outside a school in Lincoln on Thursday.

Police were called to Moor Lane in North Hykeham at 8.22am after reports of a car hitting a male secondary school pedestrian on their way to Sir Robert Pattinson Academy.

The victim was taken to hospital for non-serious injuries and has since been allowed to return home.

Following a police investigation, no arrests were made and officers have said that no further action will be taken.

