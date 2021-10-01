School child released from hospital after being hit by car in Lincoln
No arrests have been made
Police have not made any arrests after a school child was hospitalised when he was hit by a car outside a school in Lincoln on Thursday.
Police were called to Moor Lane in North Hykeham at 8.22am after reports of a car hitting a male secondary school pedestrian on their way to Sir Robert Pattinson Academy.
The victim was taken to hospital for non-serious injuries and has since been allowed to return home.
Following a police investigation, no arrests were made and officers have said that no further action will be taken.