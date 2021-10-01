Striking memorial benches for Captain Tom and COVID-19 victims unveiled in Grantham

Two memorial benches have been unveiled in Grantham, paying tribute to the lives of Captain Sir Tom Moore and those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two benches, created by Chris Kennedy of Roll & Scroll, can be found at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham.

Captain Sir Tom Moore became a national household name after he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS in the build-up to his 100th birthday, eventually raising more than £32 million for NHS charities.

The bench honouring him includes images of Captain Tom both as a soldier and during his fundraiser later in life, as well as a mat of Asia with war memorabilia and the words “tomorrow will be a good day” and “you’ll never walk alone”.

It was donated by local businesses Arraquip Steel, Grantham Truck Services, designer David Lyon, Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling Company and Roll & Scroll, in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council.

The second bench is a coronavirus memorial bench, dedicated “to all those we’ve lost through the COVID-19 pandemic” who are “never forgotten”. The centrepiece is a yellow heart and the bench carries a robin on the top.

This one was donated by David Lyon, Lincolnshire Processed Scrap Metal Recycling Company, Grantham Truck Services, Smart Money Solutions and Roll & Scroll, again in conjunction with SKDC.

They were both unveiled by Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies and SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke, with council chairman Breda Griffin and Grantham Mayor Dean Ward in attendance.

Creator of the benches Chris Kennedy said: “These benches were a labour of love and giving them pride of place in St Peter’s Hill will give the opportunity to celebrates the lives of those we have lost at a popular meeting spot.

“It is always an honour to see my work enjoyed by visitors to the town centre and I hope they will remain a focal point for years to come.”