Solidarity events held for Lincoln nightclub boycotters after drink spiking rise
There are a few events planned in place of going to nightclubs
In light of this evening’s bar and nightclub boycott in Lincoln over concerns of drink spiking, plans have been made for safe havens that people can go to instead.
The Lincoln Night In event on October 27 is part of a national push for awareness and action against the rise of drink spiking incidents in the nightlife industry.
The name was recently changed from Girls Night In Lincoln in an attempt to become more inclusive, and highlight that all are welcome to join the movement.
Lincolnshire Police said that eight reports of drink spiking have been received in Lincoln so far in October, none of which involved spiking by injection, and no culprits have yet been found.
In response to the event, nightclubs and bars across the city issued messages of reassurance that they are doing all they can to combat the issue, whether that be using the Ask For Angela service, having drink testing kits behind bars or offering drink toppers to prevent spiking.
Cllr Calum Watt, City of Lincoln councillor for Boultham Ward, gave his support to those participating, and said “the solutions lie in education and in nightclubs improving the way the look after their patrons.”
There are a couple of planned events in the city for people taking part in the boycott to attend should they want a safe space to go on Wednesday evening.
The Lion and Snake pub on the Bailgate in Lincoln will be hosting a girls night from 7.30pm to show solidarity for the movement.
In a statement posted to social media, a spokesperson for the pub said: “At the Lion and Snake we believe that everyone should feel safe on a night out, be it anywhere they like.
“Safety is a top priority at our pub and so we’re in the process of obtaining drink test kits for our customers and have operated the Ask Angela scheme for at least four years now. No one should be worried about going out and enjoying themselves at any time, ever.”
As well as this, the University of Lincoln Student Union’s women’s officer will be hosting an event at The Gateway on Ruston Way from 9pm-midnight for anyone who doesn’t want to be alone on boycott night.
The women’s officer said of the event: “There will be board games, tea and coffee, poster making, but most importantly, there will be people that care for your safety and well-being.”
The boycott coincides with the SU’s Quack! event at The Engine Shed, which is a Halloween special this evening, and Lincoln Night In has said it is “disappointed” to see the event being advertised.
A spokesperson for the Lincoln Night In event told The Lincolnite that there has been a “great deal of support” for the boycott, which is “really important for a movement like this.”
“Obviously we are disappointed that the Students’ Union is still promoting its Halloween event tonight, but we do appreciate the work of the SU officer and all the societies choosing to boycott.”