The Snowman to screen at Lincoln Cathedral with live orchestra this Christmas
Walking in the Air at the cathedral this December
BAFTA-winning animation film The Snowman will be returning to Lincoln Cathedral this Christmas after a two-year absence.
The Snowman is now an integral part of many families’ Christmas routines, ever since Raymond Briggs’ picture book was published in 1978, before the animated television film was aired on Channel 4 for the first time in 1982.
It has been on our television screens ever since, and will now be coming back to Lincoln Cathedral for a series of special performances on Saturday, December 11.
The performance will be free of dialogue, much like the book, except for the now iconic Walking in the Air which will be sang by a chorister from Lincoln Cathedral Choir.
Screenings will take place at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm on the day, returning to Lincoln after a two-year break compounded by COVID-19.
A live orchestra will accompany the storyline to bring it to life for the audience, and the cathedral’s nave will be lit to create a magical festive atmosphere.
Tickets will start at £6.50 and can be purchased from the Lincoln Cathedral website when they go on sale at 10am on Thursday, October 21.