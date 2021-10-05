Woman denies causing crash which killed student
Hope Starsmore died in hospital eight days after the crash
A 33-year-old motorist denied causing a fatal collision in which university student Hope Starsmore died.
Rebecca Porter, 33, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Ms Starsmore on October 7, 2020 by dangerous driving on the A158 at Burgh le Marsh.
The crash involved a Toyota Yaris, which Hope was driving, and a Ford Focus.
Judge John Pini QC, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court, adjourned the hearing for a four day trial due to commence on June 27, 2022 and Porter was granted unconditional bail.
Ms Starsmore, 20, died in Hull Royal Infirmary eight days after the collision.
At the time of the collision, she was driving from her family home in Skegness back to Nottingham Trent University where she had just started studying for a medical science degree with a view to becoming a paramedic.
Her brother and her partner had been travelling with her on their way to Nottingham Trent University and received minor injuries.
Hope’s family previously released a statement which read: “After eight days of fighting Hope has sadly died from her injuries in hospital, with her parents at her side.
“She will be missed dearly and was loved by so many. Rest in peace baby girl.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support and ask that our privacy is respected at this time to allow us to grieve as a family.”