Brayford Wharf East road closure ends £100k after year-long trial

It was brought in to capitalise on an increase in cycling
Motorists can now use Brayford Wharf East again after a trial closure lasted over a year. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Temporary traffic barriers at Brayford Wharf East have been removed after a year-long trial, allowing for vehicles to travel on the road once again.

The closure on Rope Walk was introduced on October 11, 2020 and meant motorists could not turn from St Mark’s Street or Rope Walk onto Brayford Wharf East.

It was brought in to encourage cyclists to use the route with a view to making the closure permanent, but it has now been reopened for vehicles after just over a year.

Brayford Wharf East is now open again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincolnshire County Council received £105,500 for the project in the first round of funding to support temporary schemes during COVID-19 economic recovery, but that funding has now been brought to an end.

The road closure was a contentious topic for many motorists in the city, with police having to issue a reminder earlier in the year that driving restrictions were still in place.

The closure of Brayford Wharf East to through traffic provided an almost traffic-free link for cyclists to the university. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC, said: “Funding for the trial of temporary barriers at Brayford Wharf East has come to end, so we’ve now removed all traffic management from the area.

“We’ve gathered some useful information over the past year. However, this is not something we will be making a permanent fixture.”

The road closure was introduced in October 2020. | Photo: The Lincolnite

