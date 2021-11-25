Brayford Wharf East road closure ends £100k after year-long trial

It was brought in to capitalise on an increase in cycling

Temporary traffic barriers at Brayford Wharf East have been removed after a year-long trial, allowing for vehicles to travel on the road once again.

The closure on Rope Walk was introduced on October 11, 2020 and meant motorists could not turn from St Mark’s Street or Rope Walk onto Brayford Wharf East.

It was brought in to encourage cyclists to use the route with a view to making the closure permanent, but it has now been reopened for vehicles after just over a year.

Lincolnshire County Council received £105,500 for the project in the first round of funding to support temporary schemes during COVID-19 economic recovery, but that funding has now been brought to an end.

The road closure was a contentious topic for many motorists in the city, with police having to issue a reminder earlier in the year that driving restrictions were still in place.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC, said: “Funding for the trial of temporary barriers at Brayford Wharf East has come to end, so we’ve now removed all traffic management from the area.

“We’ve gathered some useful information over the past year. However, this is not something we will be making a permanent fixture.”