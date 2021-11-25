Half of 12-15-year-olds get first COVID jab, as Lincolnshire hits over 200k boosters

Lincolnshire’s COVID-19 booster jab programme has hit over 200,000 vaccines administered, and half of the eligible 12-15-year-olds in the county have also been given their first dose.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it is “delighted” with the response to the booster jabs, as well as stating that Lincolnshire is one of the top performing areas in the country for various parts of the vaccination programme.

Some 211,417 people have been given booster jabs in Lincolnshire so far, as the vaccine rollout continues to go from strength to strength.

As well as this, 50% of eligible 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire have had their first dose of the vaccine, with more pop-up sessions scheduled across the county to help boost that figure.

The NHS app is not available to people under the age of 16, so it has been confirmed that parents or guardians will receive an email confirming the vaccination status of their child, as per government ruling.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “To put it another way, this means that over two thirds of all people eligible for a booster have had it, with 68.2% of people aged 40 and over having had their booster, and 68.9% of people aged 50 and over having received theirs.

“As we have said on numerous occasions before, we are so delighted with the response to the vaccination programme from the Lincolnshire public, whose support is humbling. As we go into winter, it becomes even more important that people get their covid vaccinations, as well as their flu vaccinations, in order to have the best possible protection.”

Despite the closure of Lincolnshire Showground‘s mass vaccination centre on the weekend of Friday, November 26 for the Festive Food & Gift Fair, there will be a number of pop-up sessions for 12-15-year-olds to get their first jab.

These will be held across the county in Boston, Skegness and Spalding, as well as Lincolnshire Showground following the end of the food and gift fair.

People have been reminded that pop-up sessions are only for first dose vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds that have been given prior consent by parents/guardians, and those wanting a booster jab will need a confirmed appointment before attending.

For more information on where to get your vaccination, visit the NHS Lincolnshire CCG website.

The following dates will be scheduled for pop-up vaccine sessions for people aged 12-15:

PRSA MVC, Boston

Sunday, November 28 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 5 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 12 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 19 – 9am to 12pm

Monday, December 20 – 9am to 12pm

Tuesday, December 21 – 9am to 12pm

Wednesday, December 22 – 9am to 12pm

Thursday, December 23 – 9am to 12pm

Lincolnshire Showground MVC

Sunday, December 5 – 10am to 1pm

Sunday, December 12 – 10am to 1pm

Sunday, December 19 – 9am to 12pm

Monday, December 20 – 9am to 12pm

Tuesday, December 21 – 9am to 12pm

Wednesday, December 22 – 9am to 12pm

Thursday, December 23 – 9am to 12pm

Storehouse, Skegness

Tuesday, December 7 – 4pm to 7pm

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding

Sunday, December 12 – 10am to 4pm