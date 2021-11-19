Lincolnshire Showground COVID-19 test and vaccination site closures

Lincolnshire Showground will see closures at both its vaccination centre and COVID-19 testing site next week.

The testing site at Lincolnshire Showground will be closed between Monday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 24 due to road repairs on site, Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed.

The council has said these closures will not affect the vaccination centre, which will stay open as usual.

In a statement, LCC said: “If you have symptoms [of COVID-19] please continue to book a PCR test online and you will be directed to your nearest available testing site.” Book a free PCR test here.

As for the vaccination site, it will close temporarily on the weekend of Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28 to allow for the return of the Festive Food & Gift Fair.

Staff will instead be vaccinating housebound patients and people in care homes, until the centre returns to business as usual on Monday, November 29

It comes as the national booking system for vaccination will be made available for 16 and 17-year-olds getting their second dose from Monday, November 22, in a bid to further boost the jab rollout across the country.

Parents and guardians of eligible teens are being reminded their children should have the second dose 12 weeks or more after their first jab, or 12 weeks after having coronavirus, whichever is later.

It is the next stage of the schools programme, which has seen 46% of eligible 12 to 15-year-olds being vaccinated in Lincolnshire, prompting more pop-up sessions for people in that age bracket over the coming weeks.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said of the centre closing: “This is something we have been aware of for a while now and we have taken the appropriate steps, so that people cannot book in for an appointment during these three days.

“There are other vaccination sites available to book locally via the National Booking System or by calling 119 if you would still like to be vaccinated during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The pop-up sessions for 12 to 15-year-olds will run as follows:

PRSA MVC, Boston

Saturday, November 20 – 10am to 4pm

Sunday, November 21 – 10am to 4pm

Sunday, November 28 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 5 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 12 – 2pm to 5pm

Sunday, December 19 – 9am to 12pm

Monday, December 20 – 9am to 12pm

Tuesday, December 21 – 9am to 12pm

Wednesday, December 22 – 9am to 12pm

Thursday, December 23 – 9am to 12pm

Lincolnshire Showground MVC

Saturday, November 20 – 10am to 4pm

Sunday, November 21 – 10am to 4pm

Sunday, December 5 – 10am to 1pm

Sunday, December 12 – 10am to 1pm

Sunday, December 19 – 9am to 12pm

Monday, December 20 – 9am to 12pm

Tuesday, December 21 – 9am to 12pm

Wednesday, December 22 – 9am to 12pm

Thursday, December 23 – 9am to 12pm

Storehouse, Skegness

Tuesday, December 7 – 4pm to 7pm

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding

Sunday, December 12 – 10am to 4pm