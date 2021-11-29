Spalding man denies multiple sex offences against two children
He faces 13 charges spanning 10 years
A Spalding man will go on trial accused of sex offences against two children.
James Edward Blackbourne, 37, entered not guilty pleas to 13 charges when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
Blackbourne denied one charge of attempted rape on a male aged under 16, one charge of attempted rape on a boy aged under 13, two charges of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14, two charges of sexual assault on a boy aged under 13, and one charge of inciting a boy aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
He also denied two charges of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14, one charge of sexual assault on a girl aged under 13, and two charges of rape on a girl aged under 13.
All the offences are alleged to have occurred between 2000 and 2010. None of the alleged complainants can be named because their anonymity is protected by law.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial starting at Lincoln Crown Court on June 13 next year. The trial is expected to last five days.
Blackbourne, of Green Lane, Spalding was granted unconditional bail by Judge Hirst until his next court appearance.