Lincoln Drill Hall returning with new name ahead of December relaunch

A year after funding was pulled, and fears mounted that it would close for good, Lincoln Drill Hall is preparing for its grand return with a new name next month.

Last August, City of Lincoln Council leaders voted to not renew the annual grant given to Lincoln Drill Hall, which left the venue on the verge of closure. All staff were made redundant in October 2020.

The historic arts venue on Free School Lane was saved from liquidation by Lincoln College Group in May 2021, allowing the show to go on for the 19th century building.

With a change in ownership came a change in direction, and it will now be known simply as The Drill when it reopens for its first public performances on December 11, for the much anticipated pantomime of Aladdin, staged by Jamie Marcus Productions.

Also read:Aladdin pants returns to Lincoln Drill Hall after a year of COVID delays

The multi-purpose entertainment centre has been renovated and reinvigorated after closing in 2020, and is now ready to welcome people back for the Christmas period.

Once the Aladdin production is complete, The Drill will again close temporarily at the end of 2021 to allow for extensive improvements to the backstage areas, as well as renovations and repairs to the fabric of the building.

Once it is all complete, The Drill will have a new restaurant and bar, a brand new kitchen, and a completely transformed box office and foyer, along with new branding and signage for the venue.

The Drill’s commercial director, Mark Taylor said: “We’re thrilled to be breathing new life into this iconic local landmark. The Drill will soon be ready to welcome you back for your favourite events and enthralling evening entertainment.

“We’ve completely transformed the venue, amplifying the best things about it and creating some really impressive new features.

“We’ll host everything from the best live music and theatre, through to stand-up comedy, business expos, food and drink festivals, and conferences – the list goes on!”

As part of the revamp, The Drill is actively hiring for a number of roles at the venue, such as catering assistants, bar staff and chefs. You can find out more about the job roles by visiting the Lincoln Drill website.

Mark Taylor added: “We also have an amazing new restaurant, stylish cafe and a fantastic bar, making this a vibrant arts, entertainment and community hub that’s open for everyone to enjoy.

“One of the things people loved most about Lincoln Drill Hall was its commitment to supporting the people, groups and communities of Lincoln, and we’re proud to continue in this tradition when we reopen.

“The Drill can be used as a meeting space for community groups, we’ll host a huge range of classes, workshops and activities, including our popular parent and child groups, and we’ll continue being a safe, accessible and welcoming space at the heart of the community.”