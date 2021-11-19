Lincolnshire cases rise week-on-week as boosters jabs open up for more people

Over 40s can get a third dose, teens their second

Coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire have risen so far this week, as vaccination centres face disruption next week ahead of booster jab launches and second doses for 16-17-year-olds.

The latest weekly figure of 3,553 is 7.4% up on the 3,308 cases at the same point last week, but daily numbers are 3.63% down on the 715 cases at the same point the previous week.

Government data shows 18 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents so far this week, compared to 16 last week. Meanwhile hospital data has reported 13 deaths – the same as last week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

689 new cases of coronavirus with 463 in Lincolnshire, 103 in North East Lincolnshire and 123 in North Lincolnshire

Four further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures

Five further hospital deaths with four recorded at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust. Figures were not updated on time on Thursday so include those as well.

Lincolnshire Showground will see closures at both its vaccination centre and COVID-19 testing site next week.

The testing site at Lincolnshire Showground will be closed between Monday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 24 due to road repairs on site, Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed.

The council has said these closures will not affect the vaccination centre, which will stay open as usual.

It comes as the government’s latest moves to open booster jabs to over 40s and give second doses to 16-17 year olds begins.

For those aged 16 to 17, the National Booking System will be available from November 22 for second dose bookings – with appointments available no earlier than the recommended 12 week interval -and open for booking for people aged 40 to 49 to book their booster vaccinations – with invitations being sent to people shortly.

“To-date we have delivered more than 179,000 booster doses in Lincolnshire, and people have really responded well to us asking them to book their appointment first, which we are grateful for and will continue to do,” said Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

In line with the 12-week interval between first and second doses for 16 to 17 year olds, parents/guardians of schoolchildren aged between 12-15, who are being vaccinated in school or at one of the county’s Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground, are also being asked to note that if their child has had COVID within the last 12 weeks, their appointment will need to be rebooked.

“This advice will be sent to parents/guardians via their child’s school and it means that any appointments for children who have had covid within the last 12 weeks will need to be rebooked via the National Booking System for 12 weeks after they have had covid.

“As with the 16 to 17 year-olds, this is simply a reflection of an update in the national guidance we have received,” said Rebecca.

NHS Lincolnshire said 46% of eligible 12-15s having been vaccinated, a further series of pop-up sessions have been arranged over the coming weeks at PRSA, the Lincolnshire Showground, and in Skegness and Spalding.

In national vaccine news, booster jabs and third doses will now show up automatically in the NHS’ digital pass from today (Friday).

It will mean people can have their medical picture at their fingertips if going abroad on holiday or to see loved ones.

The number of booster jabs administered in the UK so far has topped 13 million.

The latest data shows that England’s R value has remained steady at 0.8 to 1.0 this week, while the latest growth rate range is -2% to 0%, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

It means the number of new infections is either staying flat or shrinking by a small percent every day.

The Office For National Statistics said weekly cases had fallen from one in 60 to one in 65 in the week ending November 13.

The UK recorded 965,000 cases that week – the first time it has fallen under a million since October.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, November 19 150,266 cases (up 689) 100,570 in Lincolnshire (up 463)

24,335 in North Lincolnshire (up 123)

25,361 in North East Lincolnshire (up 103) 2,474 deaths (up four) 1,808 from Lincolnshire (up four)

337 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

329 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,485 hospital deaths (up five) 916 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

524 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.