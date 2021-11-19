Murder suspect arrested in Skegness hit and run

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 37-year-old man in a hit and run in Skegness.

The man was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident which saw a Ford Transit van collide with two pedestrians on Everingtons Lane in Skegness, at around 4.14pm on Wednesday, November 10.

The Transit van left the scene after the collision and a police pursuit was carried out along the A52, before the vehicle was brought to a controlled stop via the use of a stinger on the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston.

The pedestrians, aged 20 and 37, suffered serious injuries as a result, and the 37-year-old, now named by police as Jimmy Britton, sadly died of his injuries a week after. The 20-year-old’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Lincolnshire Police launched a murder investigation following on from Jimmy’s death, and the man previously arrested and released on police bail has now been arrested once again, this time on suspicion of murder.

Immediately after his initial arrest, the 33-year-old was released on bail and then detained under the Mental Health Act. He will now be kept in police custody following his latest arrest.

Officers are still appealing for information or witnesses regarding this incident, and if you can help police you can get in touch in one of the following ways:

Call 101 and quote incident 307 of November 10

Email [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the subject line

and quote the same incident number in the subject line Anonymously contact Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111