Lincolnshire ‘house that time forgot’ going up for auction
It has been empty since 2014
A period home that has been empty for seven years and is surrounded by overgrown plants is set for a new lease of life as it goes up for sale at auction.
Holton Manor in Holton-cum-Beckering near Market Rasen has been empty since 2014 and is in desperate need for a total refurbishment.
The detached period property is buried beneath an overgrown site with only a small amount of windows visible through bushes and trees, and it is about to go to auction.
The house is situated next to the church in the heart of the village and offers more than 3,400 sq ft of space within its 0.5 acre plot. There are four receptions and four bedrooms inside the plot.
The live-streamed Brown&Co JHWalter county property auction will take place on December 8, with Holton Manor being lot 11 at a guide price of £345,000.
Auction manager James Mulhall said: “Holton Manor is a real hidden gem waiting for its next custodian to breathe new life into its tired walls. Once the renovation is complete it will create a fine family home in an attractive setting.”
To look at the property in more detail and make an enquiry about the house, visit Brown&Co JH Walter’s listing.
