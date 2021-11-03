Spalding shop with history of problems refused licence to sell more alcohol
Applicant admitted he was not complying already
South Kesteven District Council has refused a Spalding shop’s bid to remove restrictions on the alcohol it can sell.
Saglar Ahmat, the premises licence holder for A2Z Food Express, appeared before the authority’s licensing committee on Tuesday to request two conditions limiting the number and strength of beers, lagers and ciders sold, be removed.
Lincolnshire Police had objected to the application saying they still had concern over who was behind the premises and “little confidence” issues would be resolved.
The shop previously operated as Delicja and police have objected or called for a review of licences held there under several different names 15 times since 2018.
A decision notice from the council said during the hearing Mr Ahmat “conceded that he was not currently complying with all conditions upon the licence.”
“This concession undermined the suggestion that the applicant was an experienced and responsible operator who would be able to manage any issues arising out of street drinking without these two conditions in force,” said the report.
“In fact, the failure to comply with the labelling requirement means there is no evidence to suggest that street drinkers are not purchasing alcohol from these premises.”
The shop is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order which is designed to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.
Councillors said the only option to promote licensing objectives was to reject the application, adding: “These conditions are necessary for the prevention of crime and disorder and the prevention of public nuisance.”
Following the meeting, Councillor Anthony Casson, portfolio holder for public protection, said he was “pleased” by the panel’s “strong stance”.
“Rejecting applications like this helps to protect the safety and well-being of South Holland’s residents, and to prevent crime, disorder and public nuisance in the district.
“I hope it sends a clear message to other businesses that we cannot and will not tolerate unlawful behaviour of any kind.”